Rasdale Stamp Company, the popular philatelic auctioneer from Westmont, has updated all details of its upcoming Public Auction #434 on its website. The auction will be held in the company’s gallery in Illinois.

Rasdale Stamp Company is all ready to hold its 434th public auction on November 18 & 19, 2017. The third generation philatelic dealer has already posted all bids on its website and interested collectors are already pre-bidding before the live auction. Rasdale celebrated its 85th birthday earlier this year, which somehow affirms the company’s longtime claim that it “is the oldest family owned and operated stamp auction house in the United States.” The stamp house is remains popular within the stamp industry due to its lot-laden public auctions, which are held every three months in the company’s auction gallery at 37 Chestnut Ave., Westmont-IL 60559.

Rasdale’s Public Auction #434 is already underway and bids continue to flow in following the publication of the full auction catalog on its website. The upcoming auction features an incredible 1,918 lots, eclipsing the company’s August #433 auction which had 1,795 lots. All the lots are visible on the company’s website and the featured bids are said to have last been updated on October 27, 2017 at 1:48 pm (New York time). Pre-auction bidding will end on Friday the 17th of November at 7:00 pm (New York time) so that the Live Auction can start on the following day. The auction will last two days starting from Saturday the 18th at 10:00 am (New York time) and ending on Sunday the 19th.

The 434th public auction features some very fabulous lots with an unusually huge offering of very rare miscellaneous collectibles like marbles, baseball cards, paintings and lithographs, phonograph paraphernalia, pens, a slot machine, a Coca-Cola machine, rare postcards, and even PRC propaganda. There is a ton of collections, accumulations, and stocks from all over the world, enough rare coins and currency, some supplies and literature including space literature, and lots of stamp singles, sets, and sheets from across the globe. An 1847-1937 non-mint collection has recorded the highest bid so far attracting $6,000 against a catalogue value of $7,000. Other impressive performers include a volume of black stockcards, mostly new, which have accrued $4,750 out of an expected $7,000. And a large set of mostly mint small salescards with a bid of $4,500 against a catalogue value of $6,500. Further information can be found at https://goo.gl/ZuXkL2

Rasdale was founded in 1932 and is the oldest family owned and operated stamp auction house in the country. Offering a thorough research department, a variety of experts, and prestigious seats on philatelic boards, The Rasdale family continues their commitment to the hobby of stamps. They also maintain various stamp association and club memberships. Company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

