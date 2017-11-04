04, November 2017: Oxford Biolabs has announced the release of its new DRM4® Molecular Food Supplement for Skin. The product was specially formulated for people who experience the effects of skin ageing.

Oxford Biolabs Ltd is a renowned nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company, which sees its mission in the development and manufacture of naturally-based products to combat unwanted signs of ageing. The company was founded by scientists from the University of Oxford with Dr. Thomas Whitfield being the head of the research team. This is what the representatives of the lab say about the new product: “When not caused by illnesses or pre-existing conditions, the appearance of skin is mainly determined by ageing processes. Over time, as a person ages, skin becomes more dry, rough and thins out. This leads to a loss of elasticity, increased skin sagging, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The new product developed by our scientists effectively helps solve these problems, providing the skin with the optimal proportion of nutrients, vitamins and minerals.”

DRM4® Molecular Food Supplement for Skin is an innovative product, which is the result of extensive research, formulation and combination of natural and safe ingredients. Due to its antioxidant properties, abundance of minerals, vitamins, plant extracts as well as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, the product effectively contributes to skin health and look, preventing premature ageing. The supplement is provided in capsules that have to be taken on a daily basis to ensure the maximum effect.

For more information, please, take your time to visit https://www.oxfordbiolabs.com/

About the Company:

Oxford Biolabs Ltd is a UK-based nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company, which focuses on the formulation of naturally-based products to combat unwanted signs of ageing. The company was founded by the University of Oxford scientists headed by Dr. Thomas Whitfield. They use innovative approaches to the formulation and research processes aimed at finding safe and effective ways to solve and prevent skin and hair problems.

