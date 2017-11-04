Moving software is a product of Courier software the best solution for Logistic , Courier & Cargo Business . Enable Tracking, booking options in your existing or new logistic website. Best logistic software solution from small startups to large enterprise. You can integrate the tracking modules and booking scripts on your website. The Moving Software is very easy to setup and manage comes with powerful administration. You can also integrate the tracking software with shopping websites to automate the process.

Collective dashboard tells you the overall performance of your business in single page. Manage your complete business from effective logistics software dashboard. Ultimate goal of any software to reduce the manual work being done every day. Yes we do the same when it comes to shipment updates, you can update multiple shipment at a time. Book the orders from anywhere like mobile apps, online stores or any web apps to the system. You can save your data as excel at any time with just one click on our logistic software reports section. Give a way to your clients to track their shipment online. Paste the Tracking snippet anywhere on your website to enable the feature. Logistic Software flexible for small to large business by supporting multiple bulk shipment upload to the system from your excel, csv etc files.

In Moving Software, all the manageable authorities will be in hand of admin. Accounts can be removed and added by the admin or you can say all powers will be in the hand of the admin. The most amazing feature is that, there is no need of programming knowledge. It is also mobile compatible so there is no need of Pc and laptop to access it. If user found any difficulty while installing it, then free server installation would be provided by the company free of cost.

Features of Moving Software are given below:

1) Front Website

2) Consignment Management

3) Quote Management

4) Consignment Tracking

5) SEO Friendly

6) Mobile Responsive

7) Security on guard

8) Custom work station

9) No programming required

10) Complete business solution

12) Web based control panel

13) Get tracking detail

14) Customers can track the consignment

15) Free Server installation

Being the backbone of global supply chains as a logistics service provider, your business thrives on effective information systems that integrate and support complex processes in real-time. What is more, a flexible and innovative solution that understands your business is sure to enhance customer satisfaction. Here I am discussing about the advance Moving software that developed in Php and Mysql database. Under the fully experienced staff, this software becomes very effective and useful for starting online courier business.

With years of experience in addressing several challenges faced by leading players in the logistics sector across the globe, Moving software is well-positioned to provide technologically-advanced and innovative solutions built on emerging technologies. Moving's Shipping & Transportation Management Solution Suite is an end-to-end solution with rich features and best-in-class functionality that enables you to effectively meet shipping requirements, manage multiple processes and reports required for your business activities, and in general keep your business on watch – always. Despite keeping your business running round the clock, the solution also promises the flexibility needed to swiftly adapt to ever-changing market conditions and customer needs.