This report studies the Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2016, global revenue of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment is nearly 8.2 billion USD; the actual production is about 1164 K Unit.

The major players in global Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment market include

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Waters

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker

Eppendorf

Millipore

Shimadzu

Pace Analytical

Perkin Elmer

Brand GmbH

Telstar

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other

On the basis of product, the Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment market is primarily split into

Pretreatment Type

Reaction Type

Analysis & Test Type

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical Factory

