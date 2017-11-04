This report studies the Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment market by product type and applications/end industries.
In the last several years, global market of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2016, global revenue of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment is nearly 8.2 billion USD; the actual production is about 1164 K Unit.
The major players in global Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment market include
GE Healthcare
Agilent Technologies
Waters
Danaher
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Bruker
Eppendorf
Millipore
Shimadzu
Pace Analytical
Perkin Elmer
Brand GmbH
Telstar
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other
On the basis of product, the Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment market is primarily split into
Pretreatment Type
Reaction Type
Analysis & Test Type
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Research Institutions
Pharmaceutical Factory
