In this report, the global Dental X-Ray Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Dental X-Ray Machines for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Global Dental X-Ray Machines market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Dental X-Ray Machines sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Gendex

Sirona Dental Systems

Carestream Health

KaVo Dental

C-Dental

Vatech America

Sota Precision Optics

ONA

Danaher

Yoshida

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ordinary X-rays

Panoramic X-rays

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Dental X-Ray Machines for each application, including

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



Table of Contents

Global Dental X-Ray Machines Sales Market Report 2017

1 Dental X-Ray Machines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dental X-Ray Machines

1.2 Classification of Dental X-Ray Machines by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Dental X-Ray Machines Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Dental X-Ray Machines Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Ordinary X-rays

1.2.4 Panoramic X-rays

1.3 Global Dental X-Ray Machines Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Dental X-Ray Machines Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Dental Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Dental X-Ray Machines Market by Region