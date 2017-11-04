American Hydroformers, Inc. will be showcasing the company’s tube hydroforming and metal forming capabilities at FABTECH 2017. The event takes place November 6-9 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

Fort Wayne, IN – American Hydroformers, Inc. (http://www.americanhydroformers.com/) announces that company representatives Mark Blasi, Bill Federspiel, Todd Champany, Max Barker, Tom Desnoyers, and Brian Crawford will be demonstrating the company’s tube hydroforming proficiency and facility capacity at FABTECH 2017. This event, running from November 6-9, takes place at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois with the American Hydroformers exhibit located at booth B17100.

FABTECH 2017 is North America’s largest metal forming, fabrication, welding and finishing event. FABTECH provides a unique setting where world-class suppliers can showcase the latest industry product and technological advancements. This year’s event will feature over 150 targeted technical, operational, economic and managerial educational sessions.

About American Hydroformers

Since 2003, American Hydroformers has been setting new standards in the hydroforming industry for tube hydroformed structures, parts, and components. As a family-owned company with four generations of manufacturing experience, our focus is to continue the tradition of excellence in engineering, production, and on-time fulfillment. American Hydroformers specializes in the tube hydroforming manufacturing process. Production capabilities include numerous metal forming techniques such as hydroforming, hydraulic press work, metal stamping, and tube forming. In addition to hydroformed components, American Hydroformers offers complete assembly level fabrication of automotive structures, robotic welding, and both industrial laser and plasma cutting. To learn more about tube hydroforming or for more information, call (877) 432-6606, visit http://www.americanhydroformers.com/ or stop by booth B17100.

