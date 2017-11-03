Enjoy a Fabulous Winter Break with a Fun-Packed

Getaway at Sands Resorts Macao and Sands Macao

Take advantage of a range of great offerings and discounts

at five world-class hotels this season

(Macao, October 26, 2017) – Sands Resorts Macao and Sands Macao have launched the Macao Winter Escape Package across five amazing hotels, providing a wide range of options and discounts for guests seeking a unique experience in Macao this winter season. Guests can book their package from now until Feb. 15, 2018, for stays between now – Feb. 15, 2018, with rates starting from just HKD / MOP 1,138*.

Visitors will have the chance to experience Macao’s vibrancy with an array of spectacular events this season, including the annual Grand Prix, the Macau Food Festival and the Light Festival. Our Macao Discovery Tour will also bring visitors to a selection of must-see World Heritage sites to showcase the city’s unique blend of Portuguese and Chinese culture.

Macao Winter Hotel Package

The Venetian Macao – from HKD / MOP 1,798*

The Parisian Macao – from HKD / MOP 1,378*

Conrad Macao, Cotai Central – from HKD / MOP 1,698*

Holiday Inn Macao, Cotai Central – from HKD / MOP 1,138*

Sands Macao – from HKD / MOP 1,498*

Stay one night and enjoy:

• Accommodation for two (The Venetian Macao Royale Suite, The Parisian Macao Deluxe Room, Conrad Macao Deluxe Room, Holiday Inn Macao Superior Room, Sands Macao Deluxe Suite)

• Breakfast OR lunch at selected restaurants

• One-way Cotai Water Jet ferry tickets OR Leisure options including (select 1 out of 5): Eiffel Tower / Gondola Ride / Planet J / Qube or Qube Kingdom / Aqua World

• Deluxe Privilege Booklet containing more than 100 special offers

Stay two nights and add

• Breakfast OR lunch at selected restaurants

• Macao Discovery Tour or MOP 400 Shopping and Dining Dollars

Stay three nights and add

• Room upgrade

• Breakfast OR lunch at selected restaurants

With over 850 duty free shops, a wide array of international and local cuisine and an unbeatable range of entertainment, Sands Resorts Macao provides a sensational world of recreation under one roof to suit all budgets. Unmissable family fun includes Planet J, the world’s first player-centric ‘live-action role-play’ theme park, Gondola Rides at The Venetian Macao’s famous canals, where guests are serenaded by the legendary singing gondoliers, and new Thomas & The Little Big Club ALL STARS Live.

Planet J

Located at Sands® Cotai Central, Planet J is a theme park designed for players to immerse themselves in alternate worlds where reality and fantasy become one. The park covers an area of 100,000 square feet, set against the fantastical backdrop of the Magic Stone Kingdom, where players are tasked with saving the Kingdom from the evil Magic Stone creatures. Accompanied by a personalised mobile device called the “Magic Scroll” that connects with over 200 games, parents and children of all ages can experience an incredible fantasy world that blends state of the art technology with experiential storytelling.

Thomas & The Little Big Club ALL STARS Live at Sands Resorts Macao

Meet your favourite characters, all in one place! Make your way to Sands Cotai Central to catch the colourful new world of Thomas & The Little Big Club ALL STARS Live! Here you’ll find the ever popular Thomas the Tank Engine, our favourite purple dino Barney, the much loved Angelina Ballerina and her mouseling friend Alice, Bob The Builder, Fireman Sam, the cheeky penguin Pingu and brave young Mike The Knight, all coming soon to Sands Resorts Macao.

This exciting portfolio of live family entertainment includes the Thomas Friendship Breakfast with The Little Big Club ALL STARS, daily Thomas & The Little Big Club ALL STARS Meet & Greet and the all-new dynamic The Little Big Club ALL STARS Parade.

You are invited to explore a world of imagination and celebrate the wonder of childhood with us at Sands Resorts Macao!

The Parisian Macao and Eiffel Tower

Another attraction visitors will not want to miss out on is The Parisian Macao’s authentic half-scale replica of the Eiffel Tower, an iconic landmark with panoramic views and stunning nightly light show. Inspired by the magic and wonder of the famed ‘City of Light’, The Parisian Macao also offers the 1,200-seat Parisian Theatre, plus a complete array of amenities including restaurants, SPA’tique, QUBE Kingdom Kid’s Play Zone, health club, outdoor water park

Aqua World, and 300,000 square foot Shoppes at Parisian retail mall, with 150 luxury and lifestyle duty free stores in a setting reminiscent of the streets of Paris.

Macao Discovery Tour

If you’re curious about Macao’s fascinating eastern and western culture then the Macao Discovery Tour is for you! Tour around the A-Ma Temple, the famous Ruins of St. Paul’s, or the beautiful St. Dominic’s Church and Taipa Houses Museum. You will also find out why Macao has a reputation as a dining paradise, with a wide range of delicious cuisine including the distinctive local take on Portuguese food.

The legendary 2017 Macau Grand Prix – now entering its 64th year – takes place Nov. 16–19, 2017, and should not be missed by racing fans! Pitting the best motorcycle, World Touring Car Championship and Formula 3 racers in the world against each other along the narrow, twisting Guia street circuit, this is pure, adrenalin-charged excitement.

Sands Resorts Macao and Sands Macao are must-visit destinations this winter for guests seeking unforgettable experiences and memories to last a lifetime. Don’t miss out on the chance for a fabulous winter break!

Room Reservation Hotlines

Macao: +853 2882 8826

Hong Kong Toll free: 800 906309

India Toll free: 00 08000508006

China Toll free: 4001208872