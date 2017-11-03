Hyderabad, 03 November 2017…. Fresh from announcing the one-of-a-kind Srimathi Telangana-2017 beauty contest, we take delight in stating that the countdown has begun for the process.

A beauty contest for married women from Telangana State, who are aged between 20 and 35 years, this will be a unique opportunity to those keen on making a name for themselves.

GR Entertainments has finalised the schedule for the contest. The logo that has been launched today is the first step towards the contest taking off on a firmer note.

Open to only natives of the State, the show will be organised in December. Nominations will be accepted in all districts of Telangana commencing on November 19, 2017.

Srimathi Telangana 2017 will be a test of several aspects. The categories include 1.Communication abilities, 2.Family Emotions, 3.Women In Society, 4.Dancing and

5.Social Responsibility.

This is ensure that the winner will be a woman who will possess an all-round understanding of the societal needs and their role in moulding them.

G.Ramesh Yadav, Marripeddi Vinutha Reddy,Director of Dada Shaheb Film Institution Studies, Actress Madhmani Naidu, Brand Ambassador of Srimathi Telangana-2017, Anchor Latha Chowdary Botla, Rajini Kasthuri, Brand Ambassador of Srimathi Telangana-2017, Lakshmi Jagadeeshwari, Archana Chigullapally, Brand ambassador of Srimathi Telangana-2017 also Executive Director, Divya Medoju, Creative Director and V.Neeraja Reddy official anchor of Srimathi Telangana-2017 appreciated the efforts of the team Srimathi Telangana.

Our Facebook Page will be: https://www.facebook.com/Srimathi-Telangana-2017-1963648600567899/

Description: https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif