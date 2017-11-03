As easy as text messaging, this new app lets corporate procurement teams keep workflows flowing while on the go.

Noosh today announced availability of a new mobile application that will eliminate workflow slowdowns for corporate procurement teams. Noosh Mobile™ allows buyers to receive real-time notifications on their smartphones and other mobile devices alerting them to procurement messages and tasks. Users can respond to important project messages, update task status, and even submit time spent on tasks quickly and easily, without having to log onto desktop software systems. The application will be available before the end of 2017 for the Apple iOS operating system.

Corporate buyers commonly juggle multiple procurement projects, many of which need regular input from the buyer to advance forward in an overall workflow process. With the introduction of Noosh Mobile, buyers can quickly respond to messages and provide task updates while in meetings or on the go. The system is designed to be as quick and easy as text messaging so that buyers can stay on top of project milestones and eliminate bottlenecks without having to log onto desktop systems.

“With corporate employees regularly using their mobile devices for checking email and voicemail, we feel it’s important to extend mobile usage to other corporate tasks,” said Glen Livingston, Noosh Chief Revenue Officer. “The Noosh Mobile application fills an important void for procurement professionals by enabling them to quickly and easily collaborate with project team members and manage workflow issues while on the go.”

Noosh Mobile will be available by the end of 2017 for the Apple iOS operating system, with support for Android coming soon. Procurement professionals will be able to download the app directly from the Apple App Store.

About Noosh

Noosh provides eProcurement software that automates and streamlines the purchasing of printed materials by global enterprises. The software enables supplier management, team collaboration, project management, auditing, and reporting, using a cloud-based platform. The Noosh SaaS platform has been used by more than 20,000 users from 5,000 companies in 44 countries around the world and processes more than $1 billion of print-related spend annually. Corporations that use Noosh are able to deliver projects at lower cost, in less time, and with higher quality. More information about Noosh can be found on the company’s website at http://www.noosh.com.