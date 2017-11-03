Ms. Varuna Anand will be showcasing NEW Heirloom Collection – an Exclusive Collection endorsed by “Ms. Sara Abdullah Pilot”. She will be Exhibiting Ethereal Collection of Luxurious Pashmina Shawls along with her other wide range of Hand Embroidered and Hand Woven Shawls. This will also have Corporate and Wedding Gifts, which make an integral part of her collection in New Delhi, Gurugram & Mumbai.

About Heirloom Collection: It is the most Premium Collection of The Splendor of Kashmir. It emphasizes on Recreating the Legendary Splendor of this Timeless Textile as a Prized Art, worthy to be passed on as Heirloom from generation to generation. The assemblage is targeted towards Collectors who cherish this art and yearn to collect these Timeless Treasures! It also symbolizes the Living Heritage which you pass on to your loved ones as Family Heirlooms to carry forward the legacy of this Ancient Handicraft.