Medical image analysis software market is at a hike, as the technological advancements have resulted in growing use of electronic storage for patients’ health records. Another factor that helped the medical image analysis software is, the increase in number of chronic disorder cases. These software are mostly important for medical diagnostic machines and helps in storing, sharing or viewing data related to your medical reports related data. This helps in giving more efficient information to the patients.

Recently, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has added a new report to its repository, titled ‘Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2022).’ This comprehensive research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical image analysis software market with accurate forecast for the period 2017-2022. This report on global medical image analysis software market consists of the key market elements including drivers that are driving the market growth, trends following the market, restraints limiting the market growth etc. According to the analysis, the market is expected to reach at a market value of over US$ 3,790 mn by the end of forecast period.

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Report Structure

The report starts with summary of global medical image analysis software market mentioning the important data related to the overall market share and market growth CAGR for the forecast period. The report also mentions the comparative study of the CAGR and market share for each segment and various years. It is followed by the market dynamics or the factors affecting the market growth and forecast for the upcoming opportunities for the key players. It concludes with pricing analysis and the company profiles of major participants of the global medical image analysis software market.

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segmentation

Briefly, global medical image analysis software market is divided into segments based on end user, product type, region, imaging type and modality. The report exhibits a comparative analysis of the segments individually, the factors affecting the regional markets and the revenue share of each segment. Segmentation on the basis of region includes Latin America, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, Japan and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. From these regional segments, North America is expected to dominate global global medical image analysis software market. The segmentation of global medical image analysis software market is segmented on the basis of product type, includes integrated software and standalone software. Among these softwares, integrated software segment is anticipated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 1,425 mn by the end of 2022.

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Competitive Analysis

With an evident growth of global medical image analysis software market, many companies are looking for opportunities to benefit their businesses and stand out in the crowd. This research report gives a brief profile of the major companies in the medical image analysis software industry. It also consist of SWOT analysis of the companies, showcasing the strengths of the companies. Some of these major companies include Analogic Corporation, AGFA Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Inc., Mirada Medical Limited, AQUILAB, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Esaote SpA, Sciencesoft USA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare Inc.

