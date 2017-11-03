Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently published a report titled “Industrial Gases Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2025” that forecasts the globalindustrial gases market to reach a billion dollar valuation in the current period. The report establishes the revenue forecasts of the global market for industrial gases and describes in detail the different aspects of the global market likely to influence the growth in demand for industrial gases over an eight year period starting in 2017. To present a correct revenue forecast of the global market for industrial gases, the report studies the revenue growth of the global market over a historical period from 2012 to 2016 and uses 2016 as a base evaluation year for calculating market revenue over the eight year projection period from 2017 to 2025.

Factors Impacting Global Demand for Industrial Gases

Industrial gases find increasing application across various end-use industry verticals such as the manufacturing and healthcare sector, chemical and steel industries, and the food and beverage sector. Industrial gases such as oxygen are widely used in the healthcare and medical sector and several companies across the world are tapping into the potential market opportunities created by a rapidly increasing demand for oxygen gas across different end-use industries. Innovations in product development and technology are being implemented to cater to diverse uses from multiple industry applications. As various end-use industry sectors continue to expand rapidly owing to global consumer demand, the demand for industrial gases across these industries will likely increase substantially over the next few years.

Global Industrial Gases Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecast

The global industrial gases market is segmented by Gas Type into Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Helium, Argon, Acetylene, and Oxygen; and by Application into Electronics, Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Automotive & Aerospace, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Energy, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and Other Industrial. The report studies the performance of the global industrial gases market in the various regional markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe.

Of the different applications of industrial gases, the metal manufacturing and fabrication sector will exhibit the largest consumption over the next eight years. The metal manufacturing and fabrication segment will dominate the global industrial gases market throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2025, accounting for a market value share of more than half the global market share by the end of the evaluation period in 2025. This segment is projected to be valued at more than US$ 50 Bn towards the close of 2025, with an 8.2% value CAGR registered during the eight year forecast period. Standing in second position is the chemicals segment, with market value estimated at around US$ 18 Bn in 2025 and a revenue CAGR of 7.7%. Taking the third place in revenue terms is the healthcare segment, projected to reach a market evaluation of around US$ 11 Bn in 2025 and a 7.3% CAGR. While the food and beverages segment is predicted to lead the other segments in terms of value CAGR (8.3% during 2017 – 2025), it is unlikely to beat the top three segments by application in terms of revenue share.

Global Industrial Gases Market: Vendor Analysis

Some of the top players functioning in the global industrial gases market have been featured in this report. Companies such as Yateem Oxygen, The Southern Gas Ltd., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Praxair Inc., SICGIL India Limited, Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment Co. Ltd, Gulf Cryo, National Industrial Gas Plants – Mohammed Hamad Al Mana Group, Bristol Gases – Concorde Corodex Group, Messer Group GmbH, Tripti Gases Pvt. Limited, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC, Bhuruka Gases Ltd., Dubai Industrial Gases, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factory, The Linde Group, Air Gass and Chemicals Inc., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., and India Glycols Ltd. have been covered in the report.

