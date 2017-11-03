The global algae market is likely to be impacted by a number of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors according to a new research report added to the Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). Algae Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2022)”, the report offers information on the key factors that are impacting the global demand for algae globally.

The report begins with an executive summary which offers highlights on the key indicators of the market. The executive summary offers readers a snapshot of the key forces at play in the market. The succeeding sections of the report offer detailed information on how demand for algae oil is influenced by different factors. These factors including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are impacting and shaping the demand for algae oil.

To offer readers detailed insights, the report offers segment-wise analysis. The aim of segment-wise analysis is to offer readers detailed analysis and insights on the algae oil market. In this report, the segmentation has been offered on the basis of grade type, end user, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of grade type, the key segments include fuel grade algae, food grade algae, and feed grade algae. By end-user, the key segments include pharmaceuticals, functional foods, nutraceuticals, infant & clinical nutrition, and aquaculture. By application, the key segments include dietary supplements, animal feed algae oil, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, personal care, and others. The key sales channel segments in the global algae oil market include direct sales, specialty stores, online algae oil, hyper/supermarket algae oil.

According to the report, growing awareness on the health benefits of algae oil is fuelling adoption in the food and beverage sector. Demand for algae is also rising in the energy sector, where it is used for producing biofuel. These factors are likely to boost adoption of algae oil during the assessment period. However, production of algae oil requires a lot of land and the output is on the lower side, which has created challenges for large-scale algae production. This is likely to create hindrances to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Diversified Energy Corporation, TerraVia Holdings Inc., Corporation, Bioprocess Algae Llc, DIC Royal DSM NV, Cellana Llc, Cargill Inc., Seaweed Energy Solutions A/S, Alltech Inc., Cyanotech Corporation, and Lonza Group AG

