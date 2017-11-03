This report studies Fiber Cement Siding in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Cembrit

• Equitone

• Maxitile

• Hekim Yapi

• Allura

• GAF

• James Hardie

• Nichiha

• Swisspearl

• Evonik Industries AG

• Cembrit Holding A/S

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Shingle Fiber Cement Siding

• Lap Siding Fiber Cement Siding

• Sheet Form Fiber Cement Siding

• Stucco or Brick Fiber Cement Siding

By Application, the market can be split into

• Residential House

• Residential Building

• Commercial Building

• Infrastructure

• Others

By Regions, this report covers we can add the regions/countries as you want

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

Table of Contents

Global Fiber Cement Siding Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Fiber Cement Siding

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Fiber Cement Siding

1.1.1 Definition of Fiber Cement Siding

1.1.2 Specifications of Fiber Cement Siding

1.2 Classification of Fiber Cement Siding

1.2.1 Shingle Fiber Cement Siding

1.2.2 Lap Siding Fiber Cement Siding

1.2.3 Sheet Form Fiber Cement Siding

1.2.4 Stucco or Brick Fiber Cement Siding

1.3 Applications of Fiber Cement Siding

1.3.1 Residential House

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Fiber Cement Siding

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Fiber Cement Siding

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiber Cement Siding

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Fiber Cement Siding

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Fiber Cement Siding

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Fiber Cement Siding Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Fiber Cement Siding Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Fiber Cement Siding Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Fiber Cement Siding Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Fiber Cement Siding Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Fiber Cement Siding Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Fiber Cement Siding Capacity Analysis Company Segment

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Fiber Cement Siding Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Fiber Cement Siding Sales Analysis Company Segment

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Fiber Cement Siding Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Fiber Cement Siding Sales Price Analysis Company Segment

5 Fiber Cement Siding Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Fiber Cement Siding Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Fiber Cement Siding Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Fiber Cement Siding Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Fiber Cement Siding Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Fiber Cement Siding Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Fiber Cement Siding Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Fiber Cement Siding Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Fiber Cement Siding Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Fiber Cement Siding Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Fiber Cement Siding Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Fiber Cement Siding Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Fiber Cement Siding Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Fiber Cement Siding Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Fiber Cement Siding Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Fiber Cement Siding Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Fiber Cement Siding Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Fiber Cement Siding Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Fiber Cement Siding Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Fiber Cement Siding Market Share Analysis

