According to a new report Global Digital Map Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Map Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 12% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Mobile & The Internet Digital Map Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Public-Sector Agencies Digital Map Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Automotive Navigation Digital Map Market.

The GPS Navigation market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Map Market by Functionality in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Scientific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Computerized market would attain market value of $1,197.2 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/digital-map-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Map Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Apple, Inc., ARC Aerial Imaging Limited, ESRI, Google, Inc., HEREAOL (MapQuest), Micello, Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Nearmap Ltd., and TomTom NV.

Global Digital Map Market Size

By Usage

Outdoor Application

Mobile & The Internet

Public Sector Agencies

Automotive Navigation

Enterprises

Indoor Application

Airport

Malls & Stores

By Functionality

GPS Navigation

Scientific

Computerized

By Geography

North America Digital Map Market

US Digital Map Market

Canada Digital Map Market Size

Mexico Digital Map Market Size

Rest of North America Digital Map Market Size

Europe Digital Map Market

Germany Digital Map Market Size

UK Digital Map Market Size

France Digital Map Market Size

Russia Digital Map Market Size

Spain Digital Map Market Size

Italy Digital Map Market Size

Rest of Europe Digital Map Market

Asia Pacific Digital Map Market

China Digital Map Market

Japan Digital Map Market

India Digital-Map Market

South Korea Digital-Map Market

Singapore Digital-Map Market

Malaysia Digital-Map Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Digital-Map Market

LAMEA Digital-Map Market

Brazil Digital-Map Market

Argentina Digital-Map Market

UAE Digital-Map Market

Saudi Arabia Digital-Map Market

South Africa Digital-Map Market

Nigeria Digital-Map Market

Rest of LAMEA Digital-Map Market

Companies Profiled

Apple, Inc.

ARC Aerial Imaging Limited

ESRI

Google, Inc.

HERE

AOL (MapQuest)

Micello, Inc.

MiTAC Holdings Corporation

Nearmap Ltd.

TomTom NV

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Digital Map Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Digital Map Market (2017-2023)

Europe Digital Map Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Digital Map Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Digital Map Market (2017-2023)