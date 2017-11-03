Bay Ridge Hyundai Dedicates 1 Year Anniversary Celebration To Slain NYPD Police Officer.

New York, NY – Bay Ridge Hyundai hosted their 1 year anniversary celebration on Thursday, October 26th. The Brooklyn-based Hyundai dealership dedicated the evening to remembering slain NYPD police officer, Miosotis Familia and her family.

On July 5th, Officer Familia was on duty in a mobile command anti-crime unit protecting a Bronx neighborhood when she was assassinated by a lone gunman. In addition to being a loved officer in the NYPD 46th Precinct, Miosotis Familia was a mother of 3, a college graduate and worked as a Red Cross medical assistant. The loss devastated the community, and many have voiced their appreciation for Officer Familia and her family.

“Officer Familia was a 12-year veteran of the New York Police Department who proudly and bravely protected this city, and her sacrifice will always be remembered. This city owes a debt of gratitude to her, her family and her brothers and sisters of the NYPD who protect and serve our neighborhoods.” said Assembly Member, Pamela Harris.

“I want to thank Bay Ridge Hyundai for remembering her service by graciously giving a car to her daughter Genesis. My deepest prayers and condolences continue to go out to the Familia family,” said Senator Martin J. Golden, 22nd District. “Although New Yorkers have lost a hero while she was protecting and serving this great city, we will never forget her sacrifice.”

Officer Familia’s eldest daughter, Genesis Villella, received a donated midnight blue Hyundai Elantra lease at the event. Genesis chose the midnight blue color herself, as it is similar in color to her mothers NYPD uniform.

“I [was] excited to join Bay Ridge Hyundai to celebrate their 1 year grand-opening milestone,” said Council Member Vincent J. Gentile. “To lease a car to the daughter of fallen officer Miosotis Familia is a wonderful and respectable gesture of giving back to the community. Onward and upward.”

