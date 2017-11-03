(Macao, Nov. 1, 2017) – Crazy Horse Paris, the world’s most famous erotic cabaret, opened tonight at The Parisian Macao to the accompaniment of signature bob wigs, exclusive Christian Louboutin-designed high heels, and perfect, ruby-red lips.

Presented by Sands Lifestyle, Crazy Horse Paris appears for the first time in Macao from

Nov. 1–12, 2017. Celebrating more than 65 years of Parisian glamour and inspired by the themes of femininity and sophistication, the ‘best of’ show Forever Crazy will run for a limited season and showcase music, dance and sensuality in true Parisian style. Tickets are now on sale at all Cotai Ticketing box offices.

Featuring the highlights of the legendary cabaret, the show is presented by a multicultural cast of ten stunningly beautiful, classically trained dancers clad only in textured lighting and projection. Sophisticated and visually astonishing, audiences can expect some of most famous Crazy Horse Paris routines, beginning with God Save Our Bareskin, during which eleven dancers, dressed only in black high boots and bearskin hats, offer their own unique take on the British tradition of Changing of the Guard.

The avant garde show continues with standalone routines entitled Scanner, Upside Down, Glamazones and Rougir de Désir. Legmania, featuring breathtaking ballet in the purest Crazy Horse style, epitomises everything in its DNA with regimented choreography all perfectly executed by the talented dancers from the Crazy Horse cast.

Meanwhile some of its most popular performances are the group acts, including Baby Buns and You Turn Me On, combining haute couture, luxury and art for a mesmerising effect.

Guests can also indulge in a traditional French meal before the show at The Parisian Macao’s outstanding French Brasserie restaurant which will offer a delicious pre-show “Crazy Horse dinner menu” priced at MOP 488+*, available November 1–12.

Don’t miss Paris’ most glamorous and legendary show, Crazy Horse Paris ‘Forever Crazy’ – an enchanting evening of seduction, magic, beauty, music and decadence.

Crazy Horse Paris ‘Forever Crazy’ runs at The Parisian Theatre until Nov. 12. Tickets are still available and priced at MOP/HKD 180-680, book online at www.cotaiticketing.com or by phone at Macao: +853 2882 8818 / Hong Kong: +852 6333 6660 / China toll-free: 4001 206 618.

ICBC Sands Lifestyle Mastercard cardholders can receive up to 15% discount on ticket prices as well as EARN points when shopping or travelling anywhere in the world and then REDEEM them in Macao within Sands Resorts Macao’s integrated resorts.