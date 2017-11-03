Comedy Club Munich – Munich’s biggest bi-lingual comedy group – has invited international comedians from several countries including Canada, USA, Ireland and Germany. This event is the biggest German-English speaking Comedy Show in 2017. The following will be on stage Mark “n” Simon – a German based comedy duo; Matt Devereux from Toronto; Lois Bromfield from the USA; Bake This, the English Improv Theatre Group in Munich, Mel Kelly, the founder of the Comedy Club Munich.

The show will be available on:

Friday, 10. November at

Theaterzelt Das Schloss, Schwere-Reiter-Straße 15, 80637 München.

The event not only show cases a variety of comedic acts, but also presents a variety of comedic styles. Comedians Mark n” Simon, from Germany, blend comedy with music mixed with slapstick and wordplay. Bake This is the English Improv Theatre Group in Munich. With its inspiring and imaginative spontaneity, they amaze their audience. Matt Devereux – a Canadian comedian living in Germany – is set to give his comedic reflections as a Canadian living in Germany. His comedy style is “energetic and dynamic.” Devereux is the founder of two Comedy Clubs in Munich. Lois Bromfield began her career as a comedian at The Comedy Store in LA. She performed in many clubs throughout the U.S as well as countless television appearances and appeared in our show in June. And from the Comedy Club Munich: Gudrun Wahnschaffe from Berlin and Tom Alex from Munich.

About Comedy Club Munich

Comedy Club Munich was founded by Irish comedian Mel Kelly and friends. He has won several European humorous speech contests in English and German and performed standup comedy in the Ireland, Czech Republic, Sweden and in Germany. Andreas Beckenbach from Saxony delivers humor with quirky stories and punchlines that his audiences love. These comedians will also be on the stage on the 10. November at Theaterzelt Das Schloss.

For more information about or to purchase tickets for the event visit: