STARTING FROM INR 8999
Enjoy a winter getaway at the Radisson Blu Agra Taj East Gate!
THIS OFFER INCLUDES:
• Lunch, dinner and breakfast buffets
• Choice of house wine or one round of cocktails
• 15-minute foot massage or a head and shoulder massage at SPA
• 25% discount on beverages, spa services and laundry
• Exclusive Noor-e-Taj show
• Free Wi-Fi
DESCRIPTION
Book your stay with us and enjoy three meals, a massage and special discounts.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
• Booking Start Date: October 11, 2017
• Booking End Date: March 31, 2018
• Offer is available for stays from October 11, 2017 to March 31, 2018.
• This offer is subject to availability.
• Additional restrictions may apply.
• Contact the hotel directly for details.
