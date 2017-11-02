Dehradun, November 2017: Dehradun, capital of Uttarakhand is famous for its landscapes and known as a hub of prolific education and activities. Tula’s one of the prestigious educational institute is set to host this year’s edition of Dehradun International Film Festival(DIFF) in its hallowed corridors. The Festival to be held from 3rd to 5th November, in the presence of some renowned faces of bollywood industry such as Shubash Ghai, Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Sagar Sarhadi,Rajeev Nigam would be gracing the festival.

The festival holds the value of “Reel to Real Friendship” as it brings a plethora of movies to thrill and entice the residents of Dehradun. Core values for the Festival include artistic excellence, creativity, hospitality, accessibility, and fiscal responsibility. The festival is noted for its welcoming environment for musicians and audience members, and strives to be inclusive and accessible through outreach concerts, post-concert chats with artists, and open rehearsals.

Dehradun International Film Festival (DIFF) aims at providing not only a common platform for the cinema of the world to showcase their best film but also understand different film cultures cross the globe. This film festival platform also exhibit tremendous potentialities and abilities of youth, and intends to lay the foundation stone of friendship among the Global film makers.

Ms. Silky Jain, Executive Director, Tula’s Institute stated, “We are excited to bring this festival to the holistic environs of our institute. Dehradun International Film Festival is a wonderful way to promote consumption of cinema, lost art amidst technological advancements. It has been ages since one ventured out to see a movie screening. Not only this festival starts a healthy discourse in consumption of movie, it will create a hub of culture to permeate across the lush environs of the Dehradun. Tula’s institute is thrilled to be a part of this cultural revolution, as it set’s to work upon what it preaches i.e. a balanced approach towards every faculty of existence”

About Tula’s Group:

Tula’s Group of Institutions is set up by the Rishabh Educational Trust. It is located in Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Tula’s Group provides excellent infrastructural facilities with well equipped Laboratories, modern computer centre, spacious and well furnished classrooms, seminar hall, library, workshop and Auditorium. They are dedicated to serve our communities by recognizing the diverse needs of individuals. We encourage personal and professional development through respect, appreciation and a commitment to general education, as a foundation for life-long learning.