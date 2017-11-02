TRIO TOTS KIDS TURN PILOTS FOR A DAY

Bangalore November 2nd, 2017: The tiny toddlers from TRIO tots got a feel of what it is to fly a plane when they were taken for a visit to Jakkur Flying Club recently. The tots were explained about various aspects of an aircraft and its functioning in a way they could easily comprehend. This dream chance to actually control as well as experience the movement of a plane in real time from cockpit was something immensely thrilling for them, also helping to enhance their learning to another level altogether.

“We at Trio leave no stone unturned in exploring various innovations when it comes to teaching. We believe in hands-on training for our students to build their inquisitiveness and skills” said Mr. Naveen K M, Managing Director, TRIO World School.

Best Regards

Sangeeta Joshi

K2 Communications Pvt Ltd, Redefining PR

96, 2nd main Road, MLA Layout, RT Nagar,

Bengaluru- 560 032, India

Ph : 080-91 80 23337344 / 23549354 / 23430231

Cell: +91 8197071748

www.k2communications.in

The Best antidote for fear is knowledge