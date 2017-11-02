Bangalore, October 31st, 2017: Around 400 students along with school staff and teachers dressed in frightening costumes, celebrated Halloween today at Trio World Academy. The students took part in trick-or-treating, playing pranks and telling scary stories wearing costumes of monsters, ghosts, skeletons, witches, devils and characters from fiction, celebrities, ninjas and princesses.

“TRIO has a large cultural mix of students from across the country as well as expatriates, and celebrates all the international festivals with much fervour. As a part of the celebration Trio ensures that its students pursue their education in fun filed manner” said Mr. Naveen K M, Managing Director, TRIO World Academy

About Trio School

TRIO is a well reputed day cum boarding schools in Bangalore established in 2007 and offers IB, CIE and ICSE curriculum. The school offers Cambridge IGCSE and International Baccalaureate (IB) under the aegis of Trio World Academy while the ICSE wing of the school is known as Trio World School. It also runs chain of preschools in the name of Trio Tots.

Imparting quality global education to students coming from all across the globe, the school not only believes in excelling academically but also in looking after the holistic development of its students within a safe and caring environment. TRIO aims at making its students entirely future-ready to overcome any kind of challenge on their way as well instilling in them the core values of Leadership, Discipline, Academic Excellence and Service. Through its outstanding quality of work, TRIO has bagged numerous prestigious awards both of national and international importance.

