Marketing has come a long way from its older tropes-with inclusion of digital practices. Streamlyn Academy of Digital Marketing, an initiative of Streamlyn Media, strives to keep up that momentum through its newly introduced courses on Digital Marketing. Now budding sales enthusiasts willing to learn the ropes would get an added opportunity to add additional skills through this comprehensive course.

This educative initiative comes post a huge digital boom in India that has warranted scope for comprehensive courses which guides students on the various techniques of digital marketing. Streamlyn Academy of Digital Marketing comes with a rich expertise in the Digital arena and aims to share its wealth of knowledge with the willing.

The USP of the academy are:

• Comprehensive course curriculum covering the basics of digital marketing likeAdwords, SEO, Social Media Marketing and then moving through the advanced techniques like Ad-trafficking, Inventory Monetization throughRTBs, SSPs and DSPs, Data warehouse for publishers & sellers etc.

• Training conducted by in-house digital marketing professionals with extensive industry experience.

• Participants of the program are exposed to real projects to help them implement the concepts and skills learned during the training sessions. A mentor is assigned to each participant to guide him or her and complete the project task within a specified time frame.

• Trainings conducted on 4 Google certifications which are in high demand- Google Adwords, Google Analytics, Doubleclick Ad Exchange and Doubleclick Bid Manager

• 100% Placement assistance to all participants.

• Evening class hours to cater the needs of the students and week-end classes for working professionals.

Course Details:

Education Centre: Koramangala,Bangalore

Batch Commencement:

November’17 batch is commencing from 15th November 2017.

Course Duration: 3 Months

Web-site: https://academy.streamlyn.com

Course module details link: https://academy.streamlyn.com/course_modules.php

Enrolment Criteria: Fresh Graduates/ Final Year Graduation Students/ Final Year Post Graduation Students/ Working professionals. Candidates must have good communication skills in English.

Scholarships: Early Bird offers valid up to 15th November 2017. Great discounts on course fee for the candidates joining on or before 15th November 2017.

About Streamlyn Academy of Digital Marketing:

Streamlyn Academy of Digital Marketing, a well-developed ‘’corporate connect’’ wing to assist the candidates on successful completion of the course and certifications, in their placement/promotions. The wing takes care of the necessities to prepare professionals and students to take on the challenges of today’s corporate world. It also provides workshops on Resume Design and Developing professional’s business acumen to interact and succeed in social and professional communities, as a part and parcel of the digital marketing curriculum.