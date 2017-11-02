Constance/Germany, 11/02/2017 — Version 23 of the reporting tool marks 25 years of List &

Label software development. The new version provides a considerable performance boost

for users. “The delayed loading of data in the Designer significantly accelerates the start of

the process when using large databases,” promises Managing Director and Head of

Development List & Label Jochen Bartlau. “We’ve also managed to significantly speed up

printing through optimized database queries. The load on the database server has also been

greatly reduced.”

The Enterprise edition now includes the combit Report Server. Software developers can use

it to provide their customers with a ready-to-install and ready-to-use server-based reporting

solution along with their own application without any programming effort. For their own web

applications, developers can use the Ad-hoc Designer to implement browser-based design

and more. List & Label Designer users will also have access to many new features, e.g. the

pie and donut charts can now display partial sections instead of a complete circle, or

represent several rows of data. Virtual formula variables provide users with direct formatting

of values in the variable list via drag & drop. Context-sensitive editing of crosstabs is quick

and easy.

Since its first release in 1992, the reporting tool List & Label has established its position on

the national and international market. The software manufacturer from Konstanz on the

shores of Lake Constance has always managed to adopt the latest technologies and

integrate them into its reporting tool at an early stage. Developers using List & Label have a

very wide range of supported programming languages and development environments at

their disposal.

All the details for the new version can be found online at:

https://www.combit.net/en/reporting-tool/report-generator-list-label-new-version/

List & Label 23 is available as Standard Edition from EUR 774 EUR and as upgrade

from EUR 464. The Subscription Editions start at EUR 1428 (incl. VAT). A subscription

includes service packs, feature updates during the year, upgrades to major releases,

and a support flat rate. A free, fully functional 30-day trial version is available for

download:

https://www.combit.net/en/download-trial/

List & Label 23: Highlights of The New Version

Accelerated Designer Startup

The Designer launches much faster, especially for large data structures. The information

required is only queried and registered when the user actually needs it, i.e. when accessing

data structures. This dramatically reduces database queries. The Web Designer also

benefits from this boost and thus conserves CPU performance and above all network

bandwidth.

Increased Printing Performance

Several optimizations in the preparation of the actual data structure used for printing and

exporting have significantly reduced the load on the database server. This increases the

printing speed. Data providers created by developers themselves only require minor

changes. In addition, List & Label recognizes when only unique values are required for report

parameters and optimizes the database query accordingly. Memory consumption for

crosstabs has also been greatly reduced, especially when using shadow pages.

Report Server Included

The Enterprise Edition includes the combit Report Server, a ready-to install and ready-to-use

reporting solution. The web application works in any current browser on all devices.

Developers who need a server-based reporting solution can save a lot of development time.

A new API allows users to access all the functions of the Report Server, such as adding fully

configured data sources and reports from their own application to the Report Server for direct

use in the browser.

Ad-Hoc Designer

The lean Ad-hoc Designer is a completely browser-based alternative to the locally installed

Web Designer and is available as an independent control. Developers can quickly integrate it

into their own web applications, and customers can create most reports directly in the

browser, even on a tablet.

Relational Linking of Data Sources

In order to combine and link data from different sources, it is now possible to simply and

directly define relations between widely different data sources. For example, customer data

from an SQL table is linked to the online order as a CSV from the web shop. Most of the

included data providers, and with some minor modifications even custom ones, can be linked

in this way.

New Data Provider: Salesforce

Integration with the Salesforce web service for direct access to the entire data model.

New Features in Pie and Donut Charts

In the Designer, users can now define several data series in the donut chart, which are

displayed as nested rings. This allows for an easy comparison of different time periods, for

example. All variations of pie and donut charts can also show a partial section instead of the

complete circle. Thus, data can also be displayed e.g. in a semicircle.

Virtual Formula Variables with Drag & Drop

Perfect for less technically experienced users, but also as a quick shortcut for power users:

Fields of the types Date, Numeric, String, and Boolean can be expanded in the tree view for

use in different formats, e.g. only as year, with currency symbol, without decimal places, etc.

via drag & drop.

Signal Ranges

Certain areas in charts can now be highlighted horizontally and vertically to draw attention to

them. This ensures that important information in charts can be captured and evaluated at a

glance.

SVG as Image Format

In addition to the numerous image formats available so far, the Designer now allows users to

integrate images directly into reports in the SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) format. The

HTML output uses the original SVG images, providing an optimal result there as well.

Comprehensively Revised SVG Export

Completely revised, almost all previous limitations for exporting SVGs have been removed.

This format is ideal for direct display in modern browsers or in files to be shared, as they can

be enlarged without loss and therefore always provide a crisp, sharp image.

Context-Dependent Editing of Crosstabs

Users can now change the color, alignment, font, etc. directly without having to use the

properties dialog. The new contextual ribbon makes it quick and easy to use the extensive

options offered by crosstabs. When using a data provider as a data source, real data is also

available directly during processing.