Origen cacao is a well-known place that produces tastier cacao related products in Colombia. All of their chocolates and cacao products are prepared using organic cacao beans from various territory regions. They mention the percentage of cacao present in the products. Added to this, they used to provide the information about the history of the cacao beans used on each of their products. To give you the pleasure of visiting the Medellin cacao farm, they offer nature for the people from Niquia Station.

Cacao Products

Origen Cacao manufactures the cacao products like white chocolate, brownies, cookies, cacao butter skin cream etc. They used cacao beans from a different region to make the chocolate bars, which give unique taste and aromas to each of their chocolates. They use organic cacao butter to prepare white chocolates and bring crunchy bits to it using cacao nibs. Origen cacao provides delicious brownies and cookies that are baked from dark chocolates. Some other cacao products of Origen Cacao are nibs, nut clusters, candies, raw cacao powder, and ceremonial cacaos.

Source of Cacao Beans

Cacao beans are collected from the territory regions like Tumaco, Sierra Nevada, and Rio Carare. The cacao beans from Tumaco region, which brings the raw taste of chocolate with little acidity flavor. Cacaos of Sierra Nevada region provide the unique taste and smell. Rio Carare in Santander is one of the well-known regions for the high amount of cacao cultivation. They mention the stories of these regions, which inspires you to know about the beauty of the regions.

Cacao Tour

The cacao farm tour of Origen cacao is showing you the various places like cacao farm, cacao factory, and their Medellin guest house and so on. This brings you the knowledge of how the chocolate appears from the organic cacao beans. As well as, you can experience the nature of beautiful Medellin through this cacao tour.

About Origen Cacao

Origen Cacao prepares a wide range of cacao products with delicious taste. They bring unique flavors in each of their products. The cacao beans are directly sourced from the farmer, which are very pure and fresh. As people love the taste of their chocolates, they give the chance to the people to know the process of chocolate making through Medellin chocolate tour. Added to this, they also arrange special tastings and events at their hotel or factory on each month. To know more details, visit http://origencacao.com/



Address

Carrera 64a #39-16,

Medellin, Colombia

Phone: +57 300-451-8467 / +57 313-620-9251