Match Time：11/3/2017 02:00 Friday (GMT+8)

Lyon: Still without a lose in the group (Recent form: D W W W W)

Lyon are second in the group with 5 points or only 2 behind leader Atalanta. A win today against Everton with make their chance to qualify for next round huge. They ended draws with Atalanta 1-1 and Apollon 1-1, while beat Everton with 2-1 in England. In the last couple of weeks their moment form improved a lot. The team got 4 consecutive wins in all competitions. They beat Everton before 2 weeks with 2-1, while in Ligue 1 won against Monaco with 3-2, Troyes with 5-0 and Metz with 2-0. Impressive form in attack with 19 scored goals in the last 7 games in all competitions. This is normal as Lyon have players like Fekir, Mariano Diaz and Depay in attack. No injury concerns, so full squad available for the team.

Everton: Huge problems in this season (Recent form: D L L L L)

Everton are facing big problems in all competitions this season. In Premier League are only with 2 wins and currently in relegation zone. In Europa League are not better and last in the table. They won only a point after 2-2 vs Apollon at home, while lost against Atalanta with 0-3 and Lyon with 1-2. Currently are in serie of 7 games without a win and 4 consecutive loses in all competitions. After lost with 2-5 against Arsenal their coach Koeman has been sacked, but even without him the team made two consecutive loses vs Chelsea with 1-2 in Carabao Cup and Leicester with 0-2 in Premier League. Also huge injury problems with Barkley, Bolasie, Coleman, McCarthy, Mori and Vlasic all injured and out.

NOWGOAL BETTING VERDICT:

After all, Everton are not in form and without a win in 7 games, while lost previous 4 matches. Also huge injury problems as 6 players are out for this trip, while Lyon are in form after 4 wins in a row and now I expect a 5th consecutive one for them.

Nowgoal Picks Lyon @ 1,50