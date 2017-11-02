In this report, the global UV Curing Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of UV Curing Materials in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global UV Curing Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Dymax Corporation

BASF

Allnex Belgium

Nippon Gohsei

Alberdingk Boley

Covestro

Hitachi Chemical

DSM AGI

Eternal Chemical

Wanhua Chemical

Miwon Specialty Chemical

IGM Resins

Toagosei

Dr.Honle AG

DELO

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

UV Curable Coatings

UV Curable Adhesives

UV Curable Printing Inks

Others



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of UV Curing Materials for each application, including

Industrial Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Electronics

Printing Inks

Others

Table of Contents

Global UV Curing Materials Market Research Report 2017

1 UV Curing Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UV Curing Materials

1.2 UV Curing Materials Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global UV Curing Materials Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global UV Curing Materials Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 UV Curable Coatings

1.2.4 UV Curable Adhesives

1.2.5 UV Curable Printing Inks

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global UV Curing Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 UV Curing Materials Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Industrial Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Printing Inks

1.3.6 Others