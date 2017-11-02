The global demand for quantum sensors is likely to remain steady, owing to wide-ranging applications in the defense, and oil & gas sector. The global quantum sensors market is likely to reach US$ 330 Mn by the end of 2025. These insights are according to a latest research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Quantum Sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2016–2025)” offers comprehensive analysis and insights on the global quantum sensors market for the forecast period 2017-2025.

The report commences with an executive summary which offers information on key highlights from the report. The executive summary tells the readers about the notable aspects of the report, including information on few of the key players. The next section of the report offers comprehensive analysis and insights on the global quantum sensors market in terms of detailed analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. These insights help the reader understand the underlying factors that are likely to boost the demand for quantum sensors market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the report offers detailed segmentation and analysis on atomic clock, rotation sensors, gravity sensors, etc. Among these, demand for atomic clock remains steady, owing to its applications in the defense sector. The report projects demand for atomic sensors to remain significant during the forecast period. The atomic clock segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 4% through 2025. Among industry verticals, defense segment is likely to remain lucrative for quantum sensors manufacturers during the forecast period.

Europe remains the largest market for quantum sensors globally, with North America being the other key region. These two markets collectively account for nearly 60% revenue share of the global market. The Europe quantum sensors market is likely to surpass US$ 100 Mn by the end of 2025, owing to steady demand from end-use industries in the region.

Leading players profiled in the report include AOSense, Inc., GWR Instruments Inc., Oscilloquartz S.A., Microsemi Corp., Muquans SAS, Cryogenic Limited, MSquared Lasers Ltd., Supracon AG. These companies are focusing on research and development (R&D) to build next-generatioin sensors that are more accurate and quick. Partnership with niche players is also growing, as big companies look to tap into the opportunities in a range of industrial verticals.

