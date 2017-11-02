In this report, the global Gas Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Gas Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Request For Sample Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/126261/request-sample

Global Gas Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Linde

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products And Chemicals

Iwatani Corporation

Itron

Colfax Corporation

Messer Group

Matheson Tri-Gas

GCE Holding

Xebec Adsorption

BASF

ABB

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Criomec

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Atmospheric

Hydrogen

Acetylene

Helium

Access Full Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-gas-equipment-market-research-report-2017-126261.html

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Gas Equipment for each application, including

Metal fabrication

Chemical

Healthcare & medical

Oil & gas

Others

Table of Contents

Global Gas Equipment Market Research Report 2017

1 Gas Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Equipment

1.2 Gas Equipment Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Gas Equipment Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Gas Equipment Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Atmospheric

1.2.4 Hydrogen

1.2.5 Acetylene

1.2.6 Helium

1.3 Global Gas Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gas Equipment Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Metal fabrication

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Healthcare & medical

1.3.5 Oil & gas

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Gas Equipment Market by Region (2012-2022)