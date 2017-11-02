In this report, the global Foundry binder market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Foundry binder in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/126257/request-sample

Global Foundry binder market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

United Erie

Mancuso Chemicals Limited

Imerys Metallurgy

Eurotek

RPMinerals

Piedmont Foundry Supply?

Schenectady International, Inc.

REFCOTEC

J. B. DeVENNE INC.

Carpenter Brothers, Inc.

Johnwinter

Foundry Products Incorporated

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organic Binder

Inorganic Binder



Access Full Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-foundry-binder-market-research-report-2017-126257.html

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Foundry binder for each application, including

Paint

Resin

Chemical Industry

Other



Table of Contents

Global Foundry binder Market Research Report 2017

1 Foundry binder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foundry binder

1.2 Foundry binder Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Foundry binder Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Foundry binder Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Organic Binder

1.2.4 Inorganic Binder

1.3 Global Foundry binder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Foundry binder Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Paint

1.3.3 Resin

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Foundry binder Market by Region (2012-2022)