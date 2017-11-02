In this report, the global Foundry binder market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Foundry binder in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Foundry binder market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
United Erie
Mancuso Chemicals Limited
Imerys Metallurgy
Eurotek
RPMinerals
Piedmont Foundry Supply?
Schenectady International, Inc.
REFCOTEC
J. B. DeVENNE INC.
Carpenter Brothers, Inc.
Johnwinter
Foundry Products Incorporated
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Organic Binder
Inorganic Binder
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Foundry binder for each application, including
Paint
Resin
Chemical Industry
Other
