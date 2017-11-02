In this report, the global EV-battery market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of EV-battery in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India



Request For Sample Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/126241/request-sample

Global EV-battery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Panasonic

AESC

PEVE

LG Chem

LEJ

Samsung SDI

Hitachi

ACCUmotive

Boston Power

BYD

Lishen Battery

CATL

WanXiang

GuoXuan High-Tech

Pride Power

OptimumNano

BAK Battery

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lithium Ion Battery

NI-MH Battery

Other

Access Full Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-ev-battery-market-research-report-2017-126241.html

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of EV-battery for each application, including

HEV

PHEV

EV

FCV

Table of Contents

Global EV-battery Market Research Report 2017

1 EV-battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EV-battery

1.2 EV-battery Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global EV-battery Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global EV-battery Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Lithium Ion Battery

1.2.4 NI-MH Battery

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global EV-battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 EV-battery Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 HEV

1.3.3 PHEV

1.3.4 EV

1.3.5 FCV

1.4 Global EV-battery Market by Region (2012-2022)