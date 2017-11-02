CELEBRATING TOGETHERNESS

FROM INR 12999

Exclusive Wedding Anniversary Package at the Radisson Blu Agra Taj East Gate – come celebrate with us!

THIS OFFER INCLUDES:

• One-night stay in ‘Deluxe Room- Taj Mahal view’.

• Red velvet cake as a welcome amenity

• Bouquet of red roses for your special one

• Exclusive Noor-e-Taj show with glass of house wine and canapes

• Swedish massage for two in couples massage room

• Exclusive dinner at Daawat-e-Nawab with glass of sparkling wine

• In-room breakfast for two

• Late Check-Out (16:00)

DESCRIPTION

Celebrate your anniversary with us and enjoy a couples massage, in-room breakfast and Late Check-Out.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

• Booking Start Date: October 2, 2017

• Booking End Date: March 31, 2018

• Offer is available for stays from October 2, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

• Swedish massage is a 55-minute full body massage.

• Late Check-Out is subject to availability.