Commonwealth Capital Partners is launching Australian Student Visa Applications, a new service facilitating the growing demand for Citizenship by Investment in Australia from their clientele and students from all regions seeking to obtain a permanent residency in Australia to improve their personal and business standing. CCP has heavy emphasis in Australia because of it’s proximity to Asia and quality of living.

The Student Visas Australia helps international students from any class of society to seamlessly obtain all the required documents to be accepted for a Student Visa in Australia, and be supported in finding the education they desire with a nurturing process towards a career and permanent residency in Australia.. The new service simplifies the Student Visa Application Process in Australia for students from all over the world. They are personally coached curing their student visa application by an expert speaking their native tongue, and will keep this point of contact after the visa processing has completed to be coached towards Australian citizenship.

Active in numerous locations across the globe, headquartered in Australia and Hong Kong., Commonwealth Capital Partners is a team of professional advisors in the fields of Corporate Finance, Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Immigration, Citizenship & more. Assisting the Ultra High NET worth individuals seeking to obtain residency by investment in Australia, England, Canada and the USA, to reach their personal and business objectives. Main markets they service include, but are not limited to; Philippines, China, Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore. And CCP helps them to gain access to a wide variety of jurisdictions around the world while providing professional advice for their investments to succeed..

Aaron Asher, Founder & Managing Partner of Commonwealth Capital Partners says: “conventional student visa services have a short-term vision and aim to process as many students and switch them between as many universities as possible, to increase their short term revenue. This causes many students to leave Australia without reaching their study objective, sometimes even without a degree at all.”.

The Student Visa Australia service from CCP takes on student visa applications with a long-term goal of accompanying them towards a successful career and ultimately a permanent residency in Australia. We align our interest with those of the students we take on and therefore are more successful in reaching their objectives.

The value of this Australian student visa application service in the fast paced, growing, complex and constantly evolving market is evident, yet priced very competitive as this is an additional service performed for the convenience of potential customers. Students only pay for standard governmental and legal fees, without any high markups that conventional immigration lawyers like to add on..

Commonwealth Capital Partners was launched in response to demand from clients wanting to obtain citizenship in the country of their choice to increase their freedom, investment opportunities & tax benefits and plans to maximise their client’s engagement to become the go-to company for clients wanting to access a multitude of jurisdictions and achieve their investment goals or lifestyle objectives.

Founded by Aaron Asher, Founder & Managing Partner in 2017

