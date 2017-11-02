Balkrishna Shetty, eight-time undefeated National Muay Thai Champion, multiple times medallist in Continental Olympic Games like Asian Indoor Games, Asian Beach Games & Asian Martial Arts Games, and India’s National coach in Muay Thai is currently in Yangon, Myanmar, for ONE Championship Mixed Martial Arts competition, which is being held on 3rd November, 2017 at the Thuwunna National Indoor Stadium.

Balkrishna Shetty, who was a break due to a sports injury, is the only Athlete to win medals in all the events of Jiu-jitsu at the National Championship 2017, which was also a qualifying for Jakarta Asian games 2018. Shetty who is now back in the cage will be facing Ze Hao Zhang of China, in the lightweight category. The fight which is scheduled for 6.30pm Yangon time, will be viewable online at 5.30pmIST and will have 3 (three) rounds of 3 minutes each.

One Championship is known to be Asia’s biggest MMA championship and a win for Shetty, will be the first for India.