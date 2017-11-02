Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Amino Acids Market By Application – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

Orthopedic orthotic devices are medical devices that are used to support or treat joints or skeletal parts that are injured or deformed. These devices are designed to address issues related to musculoskeletal. These are predominantly used during the rehabilitation and recovery process. There are two types of braces, namely, upper and lower limb, depending upon its application. Upper limb braces are used for the recovery of injuries related to collarbones, elbows, wrists, fingers, shoulders, and arms; while the lower limb braces are fitted over the ankles, feet, legs, and knees. These devices allow recovering mobility and function of the injured body part.

• Major Key Player

• McDavid Knee Guard Inc.

• Frank Stubbs Co. Inc.

• Allcare Company Ltd.

• Breg Inc.

• Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH

• DeRoyal Industries,Inc.,

• Össur Corporate

• BSN medical Inc.

• DJO Globa Inc.

• Bauerfeind AG

Get complete access to Reports: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/orthopedic-orthotic-devices-market

Orthotic Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product:

• Upper Extremity Braces & Supports

o Elbow Braces and Support

o Spinal Braces and Support

o Shoulder Braces and Support

o Wrist Braces and Support

o Neck Braces and Support

• Lower Extremity Braces & Supports

o Knee Braces and Support

o Ankle Braces and Support

o Hip Braces and Support

• Orthotic Splints

o Upper Extremity Splints

o Lower Extremist Splints

Get Sample of this Report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC06143

The global population is aging rapidly. Almost every country is experiencing growth in the number and proportion of older people in their population. For instance, the number of older people is projected to reach 2 billion in 2050 from 841 million people in 2013 (Source: United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs). Thus, the rapidly aging population is set to propel the market growth.

Moreover, increased focus of key players on the development of innovative orthopedic braces, supports and splints to meet the unmet medical needs will further contribute to the market growth. For instance, in March 2013, DJO Global Inc. introduced a new Exos Rapid Splint System, which is developed based on Exos thermoformable technology. This system helps to treat injuries and fractures requiring stabilization. Likewise, in March 2016, BSN medical exhibited a new line of Actimove orthopedic braces for osteoarthritis of the thumb, at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2016 Annual Meeting. This product development helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio to sustain its position in the market.

Buy Report @ http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/264

About Us:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.