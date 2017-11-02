In the emerging world, degrees such as MBA Project Management have become the new ground for gaining professional expertise and building a career. The success and timely completion of projects, whether in-house or outsourced, is a pillar of revenue generation, growth and expansion that no company can do without. In this scenario, project management degrees offer the in-demand skills that are essential to the success of corporations and the economy at large.

MBA Project Management degrees have emerged to fulfill a requirement that has been sorely missing – professional expertise in managing projects. As offered by the Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS), a project management degree online grooms students for a high paying job that requires specialized focus, knowledge and skills needed to ensure successful projects.

Apart from the MBA Project Management course, AIMS also offers certificates and diplomas in project management. These are affordable online courses where students can pace their studies and add a new qualification to existing ones, or build a fresh career as a project management specialist. The demand for experts in project management is high today in large as well as medium sized companies, which reveals the reason behind the popularity of the MBA Project Management course.

“Project management courses as offered by us are meant for students coming from fields as diverse as engineering, IT, construction, finance, health, etc. The curriculum for these courses has been designed by industry professionals, and students can expect an education on par with the best in the world,” said an AIMS representative.

All courses offered by AIMS are e-learning courses that can be taken anytime, anywhere. The course packages include value added features and bonuses such as industry certifications, learning materials, interactive lectures, manuals, expert guides and support, and an e-library. Also offered are credits for further college studies.

For more information, please visit: http://www.aims.education/mba-project-management-degree/

