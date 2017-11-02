The paint additives are used globally for their properties such as water resistance, abrasion resistance, improve corrosion resistance and thermal stability. The manufacturers globally have been investing heavily into the research and development of paint additives to reduce operation and enhance product quality with low manufacturing cost. Recently, a research based thorough report titled “Paint Additives Market<: Sales of Fluoropolymers and Acrylics Product Segments to Register Similar CAGRs through 2022: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2022)” has been added into the database of “Market Research Reports Search Engine”. The report focuses completely on global paint additives market, providing detailed insight into its historical trends, current updates, market dynamics and forecast for the period 2017 to 2022.

The report begins with executive summary that highlights key finding of the analysis including insights about the product and a summary of entire report content. Another section market overview provides basic details of global paint additives market such as market definition, market taxonomy, pricing analysis, year-on-year growth and market size in USD with forecast details for the period 2017 to 2022 to mention a few. Such detailed information in the report gives existing players and new entrants a thorough understanding of how to face challenges and take new initiatives in global paint additives market.

According to the report, the global paint additives market is expected to generate a value of US$ 9,000 Mn along with a moderate CAGR of 4.8% during its forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The report further states that the global paint additives market is highly fragmented as number of regional and global players are involved. The rapid growth in industrialization and architectural construction in developed and developing countries open the door for new entrants in global paint additives market. The market players in paint additives market compete in terms of product differentiation, quality, innovation, reduced operation cost and low product price to strengthen their position in the market. As these factors influence the growth of global paint additives market, there are other factors that affect the potential growth of the market such as environmental regulations and multifunctional additives.

As per the report, the architectural sector is playing a key role into the growth of global paint additives market being the major end-user and will continue to dominate the market in coming years.

The report has segmented the global paint additives market into product type, formulation type, application, end use, region and country and provides details in terms of revenue comparison in USD, market share comparison, year-on-year growth comparison, market size from 2012 to 2016, forecast from 2017 to 2022.

