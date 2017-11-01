London, England; 01, November 2017: A new racing game with realistic driving experience and real motor sounds is now available for free on the Google Play Store. Developed by Temok Studio, the Real Skyline GTR Drift Simulator 3D Car Game was launched on 27th Oct 2017 and has already thousands of downloads in just a few days.

According to the spokesperson of the game development company, gamers are appreciating the real action that the game offers to them. The game requires a player to drift a car on the highway avoiding collision with other vehicles and also the resulting injuries. This free car drifting game offers a real driving experience with the rugged steering wheel, buttons, and the touch steering feature. The realistic sound effects and the enhanced drift physics bring a new way of driving to thrill the player who feels the excitement of driving a car on a real asphalt road.

The spokesperson maintains that unlike other drift racing free games, the Real Skyline GTR 3D Car Game offers an easy and realistic driving experience to each player. The game’s high quality HD graphics multiplies the joy and thrill of driving the car on the highway and compete with the drift stimulator. According to the spokesperson, the game’s senior vehicle simulation makes the task of drifting the vehicle on a racing track at a furious speed a lot easier and enjoyable for players.

Temok Studio outclasses all other racing games with their all new drift simulator 2018 fever that the game is destined to offer to all game players. Gamers can now enjoy driving some new racing cars at super speeds to beat the racing rivals. The game’s free driving mode allows gamers to drag cars along the highway with exciting stunts.

The Real Skyline GTR Drift Simulator 3D Car Games can be installed and played on devices with Android 3.0 and above versions. The game has already received positive reviews from several modern day gamers. To download the game for free, one can visit the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.temok.real.skyline.gtr.drift.simulator.car.games.

About Temok Studio:

Temok Studio is a UK based gaming app development company. The company was founded in August of 2017 by a dynamic group of technical experts who have dedicated their time and energy to create the best gaming experience for the more discerning game players.

For Media Contact:

Telephone: +44 02081336095

Email: temokgames@gmail.com

Website: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.temok.real.skyline.gtr.drift.simulator.car.games