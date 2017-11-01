Eric Capers has been promoted from Vice President of Sales to President of PolyPortables, LLC.

PolyPortables, LLC, today announced the following changes to its leadership team:

Eric Capers has been promoted from Vice President of Sales to President. Mr. Capers assumes full responsibility for all daily operations of the company, and will report to Jeff Thomas, who retains the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Succeeding Mr. Capers is Charlie Bini, who has been promoted from Business Development Manager to Vice President of Sales. Mr. Bini assumes full responsibility for the entire sales and marketing function, reporting to Mr. Capers.

Jeff Thomas stated, “During his four years with us, Eric has transformed our sales organization and has made a tremendous contribution to the growth of the business. I have full confidence in Eric’s ability to build upon our success and lead PolyPortables through continued growth.”

With respect to Charlie Bini, Mr. Thomas commented, “Charlie brings several years of experience in business development and sales management, and has developed a great rapport with many of our customers, both large and small, over the last several months. He is a natural fit for the role vacated by Eric.”

About PolyPortables, LLC:

PolyPortables has been a leader in the development and growth of the portable sanitation industry for over 40 years. The company produces a wide range of portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, accessories, and environmentally friendly deodorizers at manufacturing facilities located in Dahlonega, Georgia. PolyPortables serves customers world-wide through an expanding network of domestic and international distribution centers.