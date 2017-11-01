Physio Equipment is the Sister Company of PhysioPod® UK Ltd and is directed and run by Sisters, Julie Soroczyn and Mary Fickling both of whom are very enthusiastic and passionate about healthcare.

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom., November 01, 2017 — Physio Equipment is the Sister Company of PhysioPod® UK Ltd and is directed and run by Sisters, Julie Soroczyn and Mary Fickling both of whom are very enthusiastic and passionate about healthcare.

The Physio Equipment arm of the PhysioPod® UK Limited business supply a range of outstanding, high quality products, providing innovative technical solutions with excellent price-performance ratios, as well as completely new therapeutic approaches, including:

– Combination Therapy

– Electrotherapy

– Laser

– Microwave

– Traction

– Cryotherapy

– Magnetotherapy

– Shockwave

– Magcell®

– DEEP OSCILLATION®

New product lines will be added in the next twelve months.

About PhysioPod® UK Ltd and Physio Equipment:

Company incorporation of PhysioPod® UK Ltd took place in July 2006, when the company was set up to exclusively supply DEEP OSCILLATION®, an unknown treatment modality in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. In 2011, the PhysioPod® company name was trademarked, due to its recognition within healthcare and in 2012 and they became approved NHS Suppliers, supplying the therapy into many NHS Lymphoedema services, to private practitioners and to patients self-managing Lymphoedema and Lipoedema symptoms at home and abroad with the personal unit.

In 2016, they were delighted to receive the ‘Global Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Award for Healthcare Innovation’ with DEEP OSCILLATION® therapy, which is just one of the high quality, cutting-edge products available from manufacturers PHYSIOMED Elektromedizin AG, who hold a very strong position in Germany and export their products to 83 countries worldwide.

Julie Soroczyn heads up the company as Managing Director, with a wide and varied background including retail management, hospitality and an instructor of dance and aerobics. As a natural progression, Julie qualified in complementary therapies and sports massage and was introduced to DEEP OSCILLATION® by a sports lecturer in 2006. Mary Fickling has experience in both retail and office management and finance within the TV/Film industry sector and the motor trade. Together with Mary’s skills in life coaching, a uniquely entwined and solid business union was built upon trust and driven by a passion to supply high quality, clinically proven, healthcare products. Their dynamic partnership is relied upon by many practitioners and patients, whom appreciate their efficient and timely responses to all enquiries with their open, helpful and friendly manner.

Mary and Julie are recommended suppliers of The Acupuncture Association of Chartered Physiotherapists (AACP) and Corporate members of MLDuk and Sponsors of The National Lymphoedema Framework Ireland.

