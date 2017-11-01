E-Learning is the use of electronic media to deliver flexible Vocational Education and Training (VET) includes:

* Access to, downloading, and use of web, CD-ROM or computer-based learning resources in the classroom, workplace or home.

* Online access to, and participation in course activities (e.g. Online Simulations, Online Group Discussions).

* Directed use of the Internet, mobile, and voice technologies for learning & research purposes.

* Structured learning-based email communication.

* Online assessment activities.

Registered Training Organisations (RTOs) are vocational education organisations that provides students with elearning resources, training that results in qualifications, and statements of attainment that are recognised & accepted by industry, and other educational institutions throughout Australia. Only RTOs can deliver accredited training & assessment, and issue Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) qualifications.

Vocational Education and Training (VET) in Australia is mainly focused on developing occupational skills. Types of qualifications that can be received include RTO resources, Certificates, Diplomas, Advanced Diplomas, and Vocational Graduate Certificates.

E-Learning, RTOs & VET Training Resource:-

Here is the list of some top E-Learning, Registered Training Organisations (RTOs) & Vocational Education and Training (VET) Resource in Australia but not limited to;

* Flexible Learning Toolboxes

Flexible Learning Toolboxes are interactive e-learning, and assessment resources featuring scenarios, images, and activities. They are designed for use by training providers Registered Training Organisations (RTOs), industry, & business and support online delivery of BSB Training Packages for the Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector.

* Training Products Australia

Training Products Australia is the custodian of all nationally endorsed Training Packages, quality teaching, and learning resources to support delivery of Vocational Education and Training (VET).

* AEShareNet Licensing System

AEShareNet is the online gateway for Vocational Education and Training (VET) practitioners to access copyright licenses, IP products, as well as free expert advice on customising resources for effective training delivery.

* LORN Repository

LORN provides access to learning resources from a variety of learning material collections – both digital, and print-based.

* National Digital Learning Resources Network

The National Digital Learning Resources Network contains over 10,000 digital resources that are free for use in all Australian schools.

* Australian Flexible Learning Framework (AFLF)

The Australian Flexible Learning Framework (AFLF) is the e-learning strategy for the Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector. It provides the VET system with the essential e-learning infrastructure, and expertise needed to respond to the challenges of a modern economy, and the training needs of Australian businesses & workers.

* Flexible Learning Advisory Group (FLAG)

The Flexible Learning Advisory Group (FLAG) is an advisory group of the National Senior Officials Committee (NSOC), and provides advice on strategic directions in flexible delivery, with particular reference to e-learning. FLAG is also responsible for leading, and managing the Australian Flexible Learning Framework, as well as providing advice on Vocational Education and Training (VET).

Didasko Learning Resources is a leading developer and supplier of world-class E Learning, RTO Training Resources & VET Training Packages, CHC training package for the Australian Vocational Training and Educations industry.