The Global Dairy Packaging Market was worth USD xx billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2021.Packaging is anything which is utilized to handle, contain, protect, and deliver raw material and processed goods. The main reason for packaging is to provide consumer with products in perfect condition. Few advantages of packaging include providing information to a consumer regarding the product contents for example, ingredients information, usage procedure, etc. Increasing awareness about health, consumption of various dairy products resulting from rising demand for fresh foods as part of a healthy diet, and increasing urbanization are major trends of the dairy food packaging market.

Demand for dairy packaging is estimated to grow during the forecast period majorly because of the growth in offerings of dairy items in smaller packs and rising disposable income. Furthermore, the demand for packaging is growing because of the growing popularity of smaller packs and increasing consumer preference for dairy products like yogurt.

But still, few major restraining factors of the dairy food packaging market are ensuring compliance for product safety, growing cost of raw material, sanitation and worker safety. Nonetheless, usage information on the packaging can dissuade a buyer from buying which is one of the primary disadvantage for dairy packaging market.

Global dairy packaging market is categorized on the basis of type, material, application and region. If we go by type dairy food packaging market is segmented into tubs & cups, bottles, cans, pouches, carton & boxes and others. Further, carton & boxes is sub-categorized into gable top cartons, folding cartons and aseptic. Cans are further sub-categorized into standard, aerosol and composite. On the basis of material the market is categorized into glass, plastic, metal, paperboard and others. Moreover, if we go by application the dairy food packaging market is categorized into milk, cheese, frozen products, cultured dairy products, cream, butter and other products.

The global Dairy Packaging Market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is likely to exhibit highest CAGR in the dairy packaging market during the aforementioned forecast period because of the growing R&D facility. Emerging countries like China and India are expected to lead this growth trend in Asia-Pacific whereby Brazil is anticipated to drive the dairy packaging market by 2021 in Latin America because of rising consumer consciousness regarding the benefits of health drinks and their packaging types and material used. North America and Western Europe are key market for dairy packaging but are likely to witness sluggish growth by 2021.

Some of the key companies in global dairy product packaging market are:

1) Amcor Limited

2) Alcoa Inc.

3) Ball Corporation

4) DuPont (EI) de Nemours

5) Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

6) Crown Holdings Inc

7) Saint-Gobain S.A.

8) Tetra Laval International S.A.

Market Segmentation:

1) Type

2) Material

3) Application

Scope of the Report:

• Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms type, material and application along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economic and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market