What happens when tech leviathans arrange to meet to propose a strategy for dealing with major IT incidents and costly downtime? Well, the smart ones turn to a creative digital agency, who shares their passion, artistic vision and has the business acumen to drive home the message.

Enter Black Cliff Media, who are no strangers to fusing cutting-edge design with video and graphics. The agency had already taken the marketing initiative by producing a fully responsive registration website to announce the summit. Welcoming attendees, it featured an original design of the London skyline.

Representatives from the association members (Brocade, Cisco, Dell EMC, HDS, HPE, IBM, Juniper, NetApp, SAP, SUSE, Swisscom and T-Systems) were present to ensure that BCM’s well-oiled, marketing charge maintained its tempo, encouraging healthy discussion, brain-storming as well as being on-hand to solve any IT quality issues.

Black Cliff Media drew on the mutual qualities present between two very unique sectors, those of the attending IT industry and F1 motorsport. With F1’s similar push for the quick implementation of advanced, ever-evolving technology, high-velocity connectivity and the use of a wide range of specialists, BCM had found their muse for creating a compelling design theme and narrative for the campaign.

BCM used separate animated videos to address each of the 4 workstreams: Processes, People, Platforms and Security that have each been identified as safeguarding against outages. The videos depict association members as a precision team with a synchronised approach to dealing with outages and developing quality standards. The distinct F1 theme features highly customised anatomical, automotive imagery within instantly recognisable on/off-track scenarios, each frame is brought to life using a whiteboard video technique. http://bit.ly/ZOIS

Understanding the IT industry and culture was paramount in arriving at the genesis of the design.

As Edward Loades, Managing Partner of Black Cliff Media, explains: “The analogy of a formula 1 team works particularly well as it describes a concentrated effort that the association needs in order to achieve its goals”.

Not content to merely slipstream behind the success of their F1 themed videos, BCM explained the more technical aspects of the association’s standards with pop-up walls. Throughout the event, BCM’s on-site video production team filmed the whole event which included insightful interviews with workstream leaders to create a highlights video.

Black Cliff Media’s attention to detail knew no bounds, in addition to the aforementioned creative design examples, a focused, coherent message was enforced utilising a diverse range of creative marketing methods. Agenda flyers echoed the same evocative London skyline design to great effect. Similarly, ensuring that tangible, objective-specific keepsakes were made available; specialised, weighty metal F1 car memory sticks were commissioned. Goodie bags and stationery were all consistent with the ZOIS and F1 branding.

With the F1 themed project now in the agency’s rear-view mirror, Loades emphasises the persuasive and inclusive nature of the project’s design: “The theme generated genuine excitement from participating members, as well as encouraging external IT companies to join the association.”

Judging by the super-charged stir that was evoked during the executive summit event, as well as the buzz that continues, resisting the usual slow-down which many campaigns adopt post-event, Black Cliff Media has certainly set a new lap time by staying true to their own creative race line.

