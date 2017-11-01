Basketball shoes are one of the basketball game accessories which professionals as well as amateurs use while playing. These shoes provide comfort, firmness and grip and along with the much needed ankle protection. Apart from foot health, these shoes are also stylish, depending upon the brand and come in various designs, features, prices and sizes. The main disadvantage of these shoes is the harmful chemicals that are released while manufacturing them along with them getting damaged due to attack from external agents (for example moisture) due to low grade material or wrong manufacturing. North America region is expected to show higher lucrativeness for the global basketball shoes market.

The global basketball shoes market is anticipated to show a value of about US$ 5 Bn and is expected to grow at a sluggish rate during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Basketball Shoes Market

1- High tops segment by shoes type is expected to grow at a higher growth rate as compared to other segments and is poised to continue showing its dominance throughout the period of forecast. The segment growth is mainly due to its foot friendliness and support while playing. The high tops segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% throughout the period of forecast

2- The medium tops and low tops segments are expected to grow at a similar pace during the period of 2017 to 2022. The medium tops segment, however, has a higher market share than the low tops segment, and reflects a market share of 32.4%. Both are expected to lose BPS by the end of 2022

3- Laces segment is expected to dominate the global market by closure type. The segment is poised to grow at a higher growth rate comparatively, and reflects a market share of 57.1%. the straps segment follows laces segment and is second from top with respect to growth rate and market share

4- North America region dominates the global market by region and has a higher market attractiveness index. It is considered to be the most lucrative region growing at a higher growth rate and registering a CAGR of 2.7% as compared to other regions. Basketball as a recreational game and as career is rising in this region, with bath professionals and amateurs opting for the game and also the basketball accessories, thereby raising the consumption bar of basketball shoes in this region

5- The individual segment by buyer type is fastest growing segment compared to institutional and promotional segments by buyer type. The individual segment shoes higher market share by dominating the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% throughout the period of forecast. It is also expected to gain a high BPS by the end of 2022

6- Third party online channel segment dominates the global basketball shoes market by sales channel. It also shows a comparatively higher growth rate and anticipated to reflect a CAGR of 3.4% throughout the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022. Following this segment, the direct consumer brand outlet segment also shows potential and grows at a reasonably well growth rate during the forecast period

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for basketball shoes, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like Xtep International Holdings Limited, Amer Sports Corporation, Reebok International Ltd., Under Armour, Inc., Li Ning Co., Ltd ANTA Sports Products Ltd, PUMA SE, Peak Sports USA, NIKE, Inc., and Adidas AG.

