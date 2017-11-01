Fowlerville, MI – Kevin Wood, the owner of 1-877-JunkTub, is doing his best to help clean up the environment in Lansing, MI, and surrounding areas. In the dumpster rental and junk removal business, Kevin has built a local reputation for responsibility and reliability when it comes to trash.

Recycling is important to Kevin, who started his company 12 years ago when he found himself in need of both, a new career and an affordable dumpster. Since then, he has built a reputable business with roots solidly placed in customer service and satisfaction.

The goal of 1-877-JunkTub is to offer junk removal and recycling services to its clients at their convenience. With today’s hectic lifestyles, it is not always easy to keep track of where our trash is going. Many items can now be recycled, but they have to get to a place where they can be. Kevin does his best to sort out the recyclables so that less garbage goes into landfills or incinerators, and fewer natural resources will be depleted.

He cautions that even 1-877-JunkTub can’t take in everything, but if they can’t, they will do their best to find someplace that will dispose of the trash in an appropriate way.

Kevin was quoted as saying, “Being in the junk removal business, we are in the position to help with the recycling effort. We do our best to take the time to recycle a large number of items that would otherwise end up in our landfills.”

1-877-JunkTub has dumpsters, from the 4-yard mini all the way up to the 20-yard monster. He offers flat-rate fees for delivery and pick-up, promising there will never be any hidden fees.

All Junk Tubs are driveway and lawn friendly. 1-877-JunkTub will deliver the dumpster to any address in the Livingston and Ingham County area, and haul it away when it’s full. For a $10 per yard fee, Kevin’s crew will load it for you. They are licensed, bonded, and insured.

Kevin is a firm believer in supporting local businesses and works with the community to grow the local economy while caring for customers and the environment.

Contact:

Company: 1-877-JunkTub

Address: 7473 N. Gregory Road, Fowlerville, MI 48836

Phone: 877-586-5882 (877-JunkTub)

Website: https://1-877-junktub.com