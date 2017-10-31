Salt Lake City, UT 2017/ Press Release – Opt for upholstery cleaning services offered by Aspen Roto Clean to reinstate the beauty of your favorite sofa, couch or chair. Based in Salt Lake City, UT, the company provides its services to both residential and commercial properties across the city. Their experts use commercial grade equipment and environment friendly cleaning agents to extract toughest stains from the upholstered furniture.

Aspen Roto Clean has built a strong reputation in the upholstery cleaning business, by providing quality services to its clients. Their technicians are experienced in handling heavy equipment and ensure the safety of your furniture items. With their services, you can rest assured of getting all types of upholstery fabrics cleaned may it be cotton, leather, suede, silk or tweed.

Before starting the process, the technicians will carefully evaluate the condition of the upholstery and thereafter devise an effective cleaning plan. After the completion of the procedure, they also provide useful tips to prevent upholstery from accumulating too much dust and dirt.

About The Upholstery Cleaning Company

Aspen Roto Clean is full service carpet cleaning company and is known for delivering quality services in Salt Lake City. The Rotovac equipment used by the technicians extracts even the minutest dirt particles from the upholstery and carpet fibers. During the cleaning process, it is made sure that the products used are safe for your family members as well as your pets.

Why Choose Us?

Wide range of cleaning services

Affordable packages

Powerful carpet cleaning equipment

Experienced and licensed technicians

Shorter upholstery drying time

Eco-friendly cleaning products

To restore the look of your upholstery, get in touch with the professionals at Aspen Roto Clean. To know more about their services, visit 1948 W Red Angus, Salt Lake City, UT 84116 or call at (801) 975 –1331. For additional information, log on to http://aspenrotoclean.com