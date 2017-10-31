Regular smartphones are prone to damages. In case, they slip from the hand, they might crack, break, or stop working entirely, depending on the nature of the fall. Rugged Mobile is one of the leading manufacturers of heavy-duty devices, offering an extensive range of rugged devices. Their rugged handhelds and computers are built with durable materials which can withstand extreme conditions.

Although Rugged Mobile’s extra-tough rugged phones come with crude exteriors, their performance is nonpareil. They’re designed to withstand intense shock and are ideal for a number of industrial applications. Since they are operational in extreme conditions, they are widely adopted in a number of fields like mining, construction, scientific research, farming, etc.

MIL-STD and IP Rating

Rugged Mobile specialises in durable devices which can operate successfully in exposed conditions. All of their products are rigorously tested on parameters, such as temperature range, military standards (MIL-STD) and IP rating.

Their handhelds and rugged phones have good MIL-STD ratings and have undergone an array of laboratory tests. These devices are immune to ballistic shocks and extreme temperatures. Going forward, all of their rugged computers have very high IP rating and are tough enough to resist intense shock.

Products

Rugged Mobile offers a wide range of tablets, notebooks, mobile phones and handhelds. Some of their popular rugged devices include:

Algiz® 8X: This rugged device guarantees powerful computing and reliability.

Algiz RT7: This device is ideal for collecting data, crunching numbers and watching graphics.

Algiz 7®: This handheld device is well-known for a number of applications and is available with multiple connectivity options.

Algiz® 10X: This powerful rugged tablet is powered by leading-edge technology and can witness extreme conditions.

Nautiz X1®: This extra-tough handheld device has a variety of applications and is ideal for harsh environments.

Nautiz X2: This rugged barcode scanner has several important functions.

Other Products: Some of their other ultra-rugged devices include NAUTIZ X4, Nautiz X8, and Nautiz eTicket Pro II which have several functions, from scanning to mobile ticketing.

For more information about Rugged Mobile, visit their official website: http://www.ruggedmobile.co.za/

About Rugged Mobile

Based in Johannesburg, Rugged Mobile is one of the leading South African manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty appliances. Their impressive range of rugged devices includes mobile phones, notebooks, tablets and handhelds. Rugged Mobile’s ultra-rugged devices are extremely advantageous for working in tough environmental conditions.

