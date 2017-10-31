RAZZBERRY RHINOCEROS HALLOWEEN NIGHT 2017

Ghoulish girls and ghastly guys, the witching hour was most definitely upon Razzberry Rhinoceros- Uditi Tarang Housing Colony, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049 put together Halloween Night 2017.

The night saw the presence of Shweta Khanduri, Smita Gondkar, Prashant Virendra Sharma, DJ Sheizwood, Liza Malik, .

Halloween 2017 saw plenty of things that happened at Razzberry Rhinoceros. Laughing in the face of death and a plague of zombies that took over at Razzberry Rhinoceros. Best fancy dress, best drinks, best music, best food, with flickering lights and amazing interior décor. The lounge was filled with the young and beautiful people who danced along to a Halloween playlist, from Thriller to Ghostbusters and sipped on a selection of cocktails, mocktails with a little horror touch.

