Toronto, ON, Canada; 31, October 2017: Finding quality Kratom strains is no more a daunting task, as Canada based Kratom Vendor Company specializes in growing the best quality Kratom because of their disciplined harvesting practices. Moreover, they have developed their own drying apparatus that can evenly dry each Kratom leaf, while preserving the alkaloid content in the best possible manner.

According to Don Morris, who is the founder of KratomVendorCanada.com, he and his son David started the venture of harvesting and supplying Kratom leaves with an objective of supplying the top quality Kratom at the best prices. “Today, we enjoy the reputation of being the top Canadian vendor of Kratom in the online marketplace because of the highest percentage of alkaloid we preserve in each leaf. You will hardly find such quality Kratom strains anywhere else,” states Don. According to him, the alkaloid percentage remains preserved throughout the year due to their unique drying technology.

Customers who want high quality Kratom strains can visit kratomvendorcanada.com can learn more about their cultivation methods. They maintain an improved harvesting and selection process and can deliver quality Kratom leaves all round the year. Don’s son David, who is also engaged in harvesting Kratom, reveals, “We harvest Kratom at the most favorable time of the year and deal in only mature crops. This is the reason why we supply Kratom of high quality and with consistency.” He maintains that they have adopted sustainable farming practices that allow them to preserve the quality years after year. One can learn more about their sustainable Kratom farming on their website www.kratomvendorcanada.com.

Reiterating David’s statement, Don says that they avoid using harmful chemicals and never resort to artificial growth practices. In 2014, they developed their own drying apparatus and which they use now to evenly dry each Kratom leaf. At the same time, they are now capable to preserve a very high alkaloid content in the leaves. One can learn more about their Kratom leaf drying process and can also place an order for the best quality Kratom on the website https://kratomvendorcanada.com.

About KratomVendorCanada.com:

Founded in March of 2010, KratomVendorCanada.com is a small family business founded by Don Morris and his son David. While it began as a hobby, KratomVendorCanada.com now has seven full-time employees, and they are considered one of the top-rated Kratom vendors in Canada. They provide the highest quality Kratom at the best prices, while offering exceptional customer services.

For Media Contact:

Telephone: (647) 697-7425

Website: https://kratomvendorcanada.com