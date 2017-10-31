This report studies the global Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market, analyzes and researches the Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

CA Technologies Inc.

• The Axway Inc.

• Software AG

• SWIFT

• GlobalSCAPE Inc.

• Wipro Limited

• Signiant Inc

• IBM Corporation

• Micro Focus Attachmate

• Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service can be split into

• Extreme File Transfer

• SystemCentric

• PeopleCentric

Market segment by Application, Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service can be split into

• Financial Service & Insurance BFSI

• Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Banking

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Marketing & Advertising

• Government

• Energy & Utility

• Others

Table of Contents

Global Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service

1.1 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Extreme File Transfer

1.3.2 SystemCentric

1.3.3 PeopleCentric

1.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Financial Service & Insurance BFSI

1.4.2 Telecommunication

1.4.3 Manufacturing

1.4.4 Banking

1.4.5 Retail

1.4.6 Media & Entertainment

1.4.7 Marketing & Advertising

1.4.8 Government

1.4.9 Energy & Utility

1.4.10 Others

2 Global Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market Size Value by Players 2016 and 2017

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company Top Players Profiles

3.1 CA Technologies Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 The Axway Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Software AG

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 SWIFT

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 GlobalSCAPE Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Wipro Limited

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Signiant Inc

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 IBM Corporation

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Micro Focus Attachmate

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Oracle Corporation

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Revenue Value 2012-2017

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market Size by Type and Application 2012-2017

4.1 Global Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market Size by Type 2012-2017

4.2 Global Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market Size by Application 2012-2017

4.3 Potential Application of Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service

5 United States Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market Size 2012-2017

5.2 United States Managed File Transfer MFT Software and Service Market Size and Market Share by Players 2016 and 2017

